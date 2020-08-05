Quicken Loans parent sells shares in IPO below target -source

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Rocket Companies Inc RKT.N, the parent company of the U.S. mortgage lender Quicken Loans, on Wednesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $18 per share, below its target range, and sold fewer shares than planned, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Rocket sold 100 million shares to raise $1.8 billion in the IPO, which valued the company at around $36 billion. The company had aimed to sell 150 million shares at a target price range of $20-$22 per share.

A representative for Rocket did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Boston; Editing by Sandra Maler)

