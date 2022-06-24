Quick grocery service Gorillas exits Belgium

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published

Gorillas, the Berlin-based startup that offers on-demand grocery delivery, said on Friday it would close its warehouses in Belgium and hand over some operations to local firm Efarmz.

AMSTERDAM, June 24 (Reuters) - Gorillas, the Berlin-based startup that offers on-demand grocery delivery, said on Friday it would close its warehouses in Belgium and hand over some operations to local firm Efarmz.

Terms were not disclosed. Gorillas, which had expanded rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has struggled to raise capital and is reviewing operations in Belgium, Denmark, Italy and Spain.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters