Quick grocery service Gorillas exits Belgium

AMSTERDAM, June 24 (Reuters) - Gorillas, the Berlin-based startup that offers on-demand grocery delivery, said on Friday it would close its warehouses in Belgium and hand over some operations to local firm Efarmz.

Terms were not disclosed. Gorillas, which had expanded rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has struggled to raise capital and is reviewing operations in Belgium, Denmark, Italy and Spain.

