Quick! Buy Marathon Digital Stock as the Bitcoin Halving Nears.

After a huge run in 2023, the stock of cryptocurrency miner Marathon Digital stock (NASDAQ:MARA) has declined 24% so far this year. Rather then be intimidated by the decline, investors should buy-the-dip in MARA stock.

Marathon Digital’s share price rose sharply higher last year as the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) steadily increased. In recent months, MARA stock has been thrown into turmoil as Bitcoin’s price peaked at just under $74,000 on March 14 and then sold off. There are also concerns about how the upcoming Bitcoin halving event scheduled for later in April will impact crypto miners such as Marathon Digital. However, these concerns are overblown and Marathon Digital stock still looks positioned for long-term success.

Strong Earnings

Marathon Digital isn’t an unprofitable start-up company or fly-by-night operation. On the contrary, Marathon Digital has established itself as legitimate going concern and leader in the digital asset space. In business since 2010 and one of the world’s first crypto miners, Marathon Digital most recently reported exceptionally strong earnings for the fourth-quarter of 2023. The company’s revenue of $156.8 million was up 452% from a year earlier.

During Q4 2023, Marathon Digital stock produced a record 4,242 Bitcoins, which is more than all that it generated in the previous year. The company also announced a profit of $151.8 million, which was well ahead of a net loss of $391.6 million recorded in the previous year. To be sure, higher prices for BTC and other cryptocurrencies helped Marathon Digital’s earnings. But so too did higher production, an improved hash rate, and an increase in the company’s mining capacity.

The Halving Event

Bitcoin is scheduled to undergo a halving event on or around April 20 of this year. The lead-up to the event is causing a lot of handwringing in cryptocurrency circles, prompting MARA stock and others to slide lower. But much of the concern is unwarranted. If anything, the halving event should help boost the price of Bitcoin higher in both the short and long-term, leading to improved profitability for Marathon Digital in its role as a leading BTC miner.

A halving event is when the amount of Bitcoin that can be mined, and the rewards received for it, is reduced by 50%. Past halving events have driven the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies significantly higher. The halving also comes as demand for Bitcoin has never been stronger. The approval of spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. has driven up demand for the crypto just as the supply is about the be cut in half. Crypto bulls say this situation should push Bitcoin’s price to new all-time highs.

While the halving event could present some challenges to crypto miners such as Marathon Digital as the available supply is reduced, the higher price of Bitcoin should help the company’s future profitability.

Buy MARA Stock

Despite its downturn in recent months, Marathon Digital stock stock is still up 70% over the last year. The crypto miner has many things working in its favor. It’s profitable, its revenue is growing at an exponential rate, and it has been mining records amount of Bitcoin as the price of the largest crypto ascends to new heights. While the upcoming halving event could create some issues for the company, an even higher price for Bitcoin should smooth out any rough patches that are encountered. For these reasons, MARA stock is a buy.

