Quiche la reine? King Charles picks 'Coronation Quiche' to crown celebrations

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles and his wife Camilla have picked a recipe for "Coronation Quiche" for celebrations to be held next month when they are crowned, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

The dish, featuring spinach, broad beans and tarragon, is a nod to Coronation Chicken, a curry and mayonnaise-based dish which was invented for the 1953 coronation of Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth II that is still enjoyed today.

The palace said on its website that the dish had been chosen personally by Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, and was "easily adapted to different tastes and preferences," presenting it as a recipe for hundreds of community lunches planned across Britain to mark the May 6 event.

Charles will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey in a ceremony resplendent with pomp and pageantry, with traditions dating back 1,000 years, in an event attended by foreign heads of state and dignitaries.

"A deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavours of spinach, broad beans and fresh tarragon. Eat hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes," said the recipe on the royal family's website, which accompanied a video clip featuring a royal chef preparing the dish.

The palace has been slowly releasing details of the coronation, which is set to be smaller in its scale than that of Elizabeth, partly reflecting the modern age and the cost of living crisis.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

