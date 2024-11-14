News & Insights

Quhuo announces strategic partnership with Panasonic Navinfo

November 14, 2024 — 05:17 am EST

Quhuo (QH) announced a strategic partnership with Panasonic Navinfo, a joint venture company. The collaboration aims to strengthen export support for new energy vehicles, or NEVs, through technological and service innovation, improve full-process management, and help Chinese NEVs excel in the global market.

Stocks mentioned

QH

