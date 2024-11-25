Quetzal Copper Revamps Board Amid Project Preparations

Quetzal Copper Corp (TSE:Q) has released an update.

Quetzal Copper Corp. has made a strategic change to its board of directors, welcoming Lisa Thompson, a seasoned corporate and securities paralegal, while saying farewell to founding director John Fraser. This shift comes as the company gears up for drilling on its Princeton project, supported by recent financing efforts.

