News & Insights

Stocks

Quetzal Copper Revamps Board Amid Project Preparations

November 25, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Quetzal Copper Corp (TSE:Q) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Quetzal Copper Corp. has made a strategic change to its board of directors, welcoming Lisa Thompson, a seasoned corporate and securities paralegal, while saying farewell to founding director John Fraser. This shift comes as the company gears up for drilling on its Princeton project, supported by recent financing efforts.

For further insights into TSE:Q stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.