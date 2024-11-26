News & Insights

Questor Technology Shifts Focus Amid Revenue Decline

November 26, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Questor Technology (TSE:QST) has released an update.

Questor Technology has reported a decline in revenue and gross profit for the third quarter of 2024, attributed to a strategic shift towards international equipment sales. Despite short-term challenges, the company is focusing onglobal marketopportunities, aiming for sustainable growth by eliminating methane and VOC emissions.

