Questor Technology Shifts Focus Amid Revenue Decline

Questor Technology (TSE:QST) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Questor Technology has reported a decline in revenue and gross profit for the third quarter of 2024, attributed to a strategic shift towards international equipment sales. Despite short-term challenges, the company is focusing onglobal marketopportunities, aiming for sustainable growth by eliminating methane and VOC emissions.

For further insights into TSE:QST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.