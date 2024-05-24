Questor Secures Major Clean Combustion Sale

Questor Technology (TSE:QST) has released an update.

Questor Technology Inc. has solidified its presence in the clean combustion industry by securing a $0.5 million sale of a high-efficiency unit to a key Canadian midstream company. The unit, boasting 99.9% efficiency, aligns with Canada’s strict emission regulations and demonstrates Questor’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation. This sale further cements the company’s reputation for providing cost-effective solutions in air quality improvement and emissions reduction.

For further insights into TSE:QST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.