Questor Secures Major Clean Combustion Sale

May 24, 2024 — 07:37 am EDT

Questor Technology (TSE:QST) has released an update.

Questor Technology Inc. has solidified its presence in the clean combustion industry by securing a $0.5 million sale of a high-efficiency unit to a key Canadian midstream company. The unit, boasting 99.9% efficiency, aligns with Canada’s strict emission regulations and demonstrates Questor’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation. This sale further cements the company’s reputation for providing cost-effective solutions in air quality improvement and emissions reduction.

