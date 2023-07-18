Question is when to start easing Czech monetary policy -Zamrazilova

Adds quotes, background

PRAGUE, July 18 (Reuters) - Czech monetary conditions are tight enough and the question is when the central bank should start easing policy, Vice Governor Eva Zamrazilova told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

The Czech National Bank left its main interest rate CZCBIR=ECI at a more than two-decade high of 7.00% at its last policy meeting on June 21. The bank has held the rate unchanged since June 2022.

In comments made right after the June meeting, central bankers also pushed back against market expectations seeing chances of a rate cut as early as September.

Zamrazilova told the lawmakers that a key condition for policy easing was the desired development of inflation.

"We cannot cut interest rates before we are certain that inflation is really safely headed to 2%," she said, mentioning the central bank's target level.

Inflation dropped below 10% in June for the first time since the start of 2022 as the country became the first in central Europe to get price growth back down into the single digits.

Zamrazilova said that monetary conditions were tight enough, with a significant contribution of the strong crown currency. However, that was expected to weaken a bit.

"The exchange rate is currently around 23.8 (crowns per euro), we count on it weakening by approximately one crown in the course of this year," she said.

In its most recent macroeconomic outlook in May, the central bank predicted the crown's average exchange rate at 23.88 per euro in the fourth quarter. The currency should then ease further, and was expected to be in a range of 24.11-24.51 in 2024.

The central bank will publish a quarterly update to its outlook at the next policy meeting on Aug. 3.

Zamrazilova said the bank would likely adjust its outlook for declining household consumption lower.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

