Queste Communications Shows Mixed Cash Flow Dynamics

Queste Communications Ltd (AU:QUE) has released an update.

Queste Communications Ltd, along with its controlled entity, reported a net cash outflow from operating activities of $228,000 over the past four months, while achieving a notable inflow of $3 million from investing activities. The company’s financial performance is highlighted by its 59.86% stake in Orion Equities Limited, an ASX-listed investment company, which continues to play a crucial role in its overall financial strategy.

