Questcorp Mining Announces Share Consolidation

Questcorp Mining, Inc. (TSE:QQQ) has released an update.

Questcorp Mining Inc. has announced a two-for-one share consolidation, effective May 24, 2024, which will halve its current shares from 20 million to 10 million, maintaining shareholder equity and voting power, barring minor adjustments for fractional shares. The consolidated shares will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker ‘QQQ’. This strategic move aims to streamline the company’s capital structure without affecting individual investor holdings, while the business focuses on expanding its mineral exploration endeavors in Canada.

For further insights into TSE:QQQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.