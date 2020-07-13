US Markets
DGX

Quest sees revenue above expectations on demand for COVID-19 testing services

Contributor
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published

Quest Diagnostics Inc reported preliminary second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Monday, largely on growing demand for its COVID-19 testing services, sending its shares up 2.7% before the bell.

Adds shares, adj. EPS expectation, background

July 13 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N reported preliminary second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Monday, largely on growing demand for its COVID-19 testing services, sending its shares up 2.7% before the bell.

The company said revenue fell 6% to about $1.83 billion, but was still ahead of the average analyst estimate of $1.52 billion, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data.(https://reut.rs/2Zn5ieJ)

Quest said results also reflected stronger-than-expected recovery in base testing volumes, which have fallen about 34% compared with year-ago period, excluding COVID-19 molecular and antibody testing.

The company had started witnessing a faster-than-expected recovery in its testing volumes in the United States in June, after a more than 40% decline during the last two weeks of March.

Excluding items, the diagnostics company is expecting to earn between $1.39 and $1.42 per share. Analysts are expecting adjusted profit of 12 cents.

Quest is expected to report second-quarter results on July 23.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Rashmi Aich)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DGX

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular