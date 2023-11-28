Quest, Scipher Team Up To Expand Diagnostic Services Access For Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis

(RTTNews) - Diagnostic services provider Quest Diagnostics (DGX) and precision immunology company Scipher Medicine announced Tuesday a multi-pronged collaboration designed to expand patient access to diagnostic services advancing precision medicine for rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Under a multi-year collaboration, Quest will provide advanced RNA extraction and next-generation sequencing services for Scipher's PrismRA test.

The test is a blood-based molecular signature response classifier (MSRC) aimed at predicting a patient's response to TNF inhibitor (TNFi) therapy, a commonly prescribed treatment for patients with RA.

In addition, Quest will enable specimen collection at approximately 7,300 patient access points, including phlebotomists in physician offices and over 2,100 patient service center locations.

Quest will also provide courier logistics services that include transport of patient specimens between the Quest and Scipher laboratories and provider sites.

Quest serves approximately one in two providers each year and enables connectivity with nearly 850 electronic health record systems for streamlined test ordering and results reporting.

