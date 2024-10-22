News & Insights

Quest Revises Annual Outlook To Reflect Acquisitions, Expects Hurricane Impact In Q4

October 22, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX), a provider of medical diagnostic services, on Tuesday revised its annual outlook to reflect the impact of recent acquisitions, including LifeLabs.

For the fourth-quarter, the company projects the disruption from Hurricane Milton to negatively impact revenues by around $15 million and earnings per share by approximately 8 cents.

For the full year, Quest now expects net earnings per share of $7.60 to $7.70, compared with earlier guidance of $7.57 to $7.77 per share.

Excluding items, earnings per share is now anticipated to be $8.85 to $8.95, higher than the prior expectation for $8.80 to $9.

The company now projects revenue of $9.80 to $9.85 billion as against the previous outlook of $9.50 to $9.58 billion.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to earn $8.85 per share, on revenue of $9.67 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

