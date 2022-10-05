Quest Resource (QRHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Quest Resource (QRHC) closed at $8.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.11% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recycling company had gained 13.65% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 5.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Quest Resource as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Quest Resource to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 250%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $74.2 million, up 98.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $297.72 million. These totals would mark changes of -129.63% and +91.19%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Quest Resource should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Quest Resource is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Quest Resource has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.6 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.6.

Meanwhile, QRHC's PEG ratio is currently 1.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. QRHC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QRHC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



