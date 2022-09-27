Quest Resource (QRHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Quest Resource (QRHC) closed the most recent trading day at $7.42, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the recycling company had gained 5.71% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 12.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Quest Resource as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Quest Resource to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 250%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $74.2 million, up 98.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $297.72 million, which would represent changes of -129.63% and +91.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Quest Resource should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Quest Resource is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Quest Resource is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.88, which means Quest Resource is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that QRHC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Waste Removal Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



