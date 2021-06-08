Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Quest Resource Holding Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Quest Resource Holding had debt of US$14.9m, up from US$4.55m in one year. However, it does have US$10.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$4.17m.

A Look At Quest Resource Holding's Liabilities

NasdaqCM:QRHC Debt to Equity History June 8th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Quest Resource Holding had liabilities of US$22.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$16.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$10.8m in cash and US$20.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$7.19m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Quest Resource Holding shares are worth a total of US$104.1m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Quest Resource Holding's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.83 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 3.1 times last year does give us pause. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Notably, Quest Resource Holding's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 828% on last year. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Quest Resource Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Quest Resource Holding actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last two years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

The good news is that Quest Resource Holding's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But the stark truth is that we are concerned by its interest cover. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Quest Resource Holding's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Quest Resource Holding you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

