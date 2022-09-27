Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Quest Resource Holding's (NASDAQ:QRHC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Quest Resource Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$7.8m ÷ (US$182m - US$42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Quest Resource Holding has an ROCE of 5.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 9.1%. NasdaqCM:QRHC Return on Capital Employed September 27th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Quest Resource Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Quest Resource Holding here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Quest Resource Holding has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 5.6% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Quest Resource Holding is utilizing 99% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Our Take On Quest Resource Holding's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Quest Resource Holding has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And a remarkable 532% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Quest Resource Holding can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Quest Resource Holding that we think you should be aware of.

While Quest Resource Holding isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

