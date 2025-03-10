QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING Earnings Preview: Recent $QRHC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING ($QRHC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $75,120,623 and earnings of -$0.08 per share.

QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING Insider Trading Activity

QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING insiders have traded $QRHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

S. RAY HATCH (President and CEO) purchased 2,817 shares for an estimated $20,188

GLENN CULPEPPER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $11,700

AUDREY DUNNING purchased 1,400 shares for an estimated $9,398

QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

