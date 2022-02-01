Quest Resource Holding Corporation's (NASDAQ:QRHC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) has had a rough month with its share price down 11%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Quest Resource Holding's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Quest Resource Holding is:

3.3% = US$2.4m ÷ US$72m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Quest Resource Holding's Earnings Growth And 3.3% ROE

It is hard to argue that Quest Resource Holding's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 12%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. In spite of this, Quest Resource Holding was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 70% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Quest Resource Holding's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqCM:QRHC Past Earnings Growth February 1st 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Quest Resource Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Quest Resource Holding Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Quest Resource Holding doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Quest Resource Holding certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

