Quest Resource Holding Corporation Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

It's been a pretty great week for Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) shareholders, with its shares surging 17% to US$3.50 in the week since its latest yearly results. Results overall were not great, with earnings of US$0.05 per share falling drastically short of analyst expectations. Meanwhile revenues hit US$99m and were slightly better than forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what expert is forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqCM:QRHC Earnings and Revenue Growth March 14th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Quest Resource Holding from one analyst is for revenues of US$116.1m in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 18% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$0.05, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$109.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.085 in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analyst has mixed opinions on Quest Resource Holding after the latest results; even though they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a pretty serious reduction to per-share earnings expectations.

Curiously, the consensus price target rose 28% to US$4.00. We can only conclude that the forecast revenue growth is expected to offset the impact of the expected fall in earnings.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Quest Resource Holding is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 18% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 16% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.6% annually. Not only are Quest Resource Holding's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analyst is also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Quest Resource Holding going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Quest Resource Holding that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.