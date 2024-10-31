Quest Patent Research Shares Growth Strategy at LD Micro

Quest Patent Research ( (QPRC) ) has shared an announcement.

Quest Patent Research Corporation participated in the LD Micro The Main Event conference on October 30, 2024, highlighting its growth strategy and financial plans. The company, specializing in intellectual property asset management, discussed its approach to monetizing patents through structured licensing and litigation programs. Despite facing significant challenges in enforcing patent rights, Quest aims to generate revenue by acquiring and managing innovative intellectual property, backed by a $25M capital facility. Investors should note the inherent risks and uncertainties in forward-looking statements, as actual results may vary.

