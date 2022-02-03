Markets
DGX

Quest Names James Davis As CEO-elect To Succeed Steve Rusckowski; CFO Mark Guinan To Retire

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Clinical laboratory, Quest Diagnostics (DGX), said on Thursday that it has appointed current General Diagnostics Executive Vice President James Davis as Chief Executive Officer or CEO-elect with effect from November 1, to succeed Steve Rusckowski. It also said Chief Financial Officer or CFO Mark Guinan will retire in 2022.

Despite the appointment of the new chief executive, Rusckowski, currently Chairman, CEO, and President of the firm, will continue to serve on the Board as Executive Chairman through March 2023. Davis joined the company in 2013 as Senior Vice President, Diagnostic Solutions. Currently he oversees Quest's general diagnostics business, accounting for over 80 percent of the company's $10.8 billion revenues in 2021.

In addition, Quest said its CFO Mark Guinan, has announced his intention to retire in 2022. Quest has started a search to identify new finance chief.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DGX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular