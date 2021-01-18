Quest Gets CDC Contract To Conduct Genomic Sequencing To Identify COVID-19 Mutations

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) has agreed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide genomic sequencing to identify new mutations in, and patterns of transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Quest will assist the CDC in conducting a large-scale longitudinal genomic survey of the SARS-CoV-2 virus using a random set of samples collected from the company's labs across the U.S.

Quest Diagnostics is a member of the SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing for Public Health Emergency Response, Epidemiology and Surveillance (SPHERES) consortium, which launched in May 2020.

