Markets
DGX

Quest Gets CDC Contract To Conduct Genomic Sequencing To Identify COVID-19 Mutations

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) has agreed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide genomic sequencing to identify new mutations in, and patterns of transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Quest will assist the CDC in conducting a large-scale longitudinal genomic survey of the SARS-CoV-2 virus using a random set of samples collected from the company's labs across the U.S.

Quest Diagnostics is a member of the SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing for Public Health Emergency Response, Epidemiology and Surveillance (SPHERES) consortium, which launched in May 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DGX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular