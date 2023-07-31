Quest Diagnostics: AD-Detect Screening Test For Alzheimer's Now Available

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced the availability of the AD-Detect Test for Alzheimer's Disease on questhealth.com. AD-Detect is a screening test that uses plasma, the liquid component of blood, from a single blood draw to evaluate levels of amyloid beta proteins to help detect early signs associated with the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

The company said individuals who purchase a test online and have the test ordered by the independent physician network will be prompted to schedule an appointment at one of 2,100 Quest Diagnostics patient service centers for a blood draw.

The company said the new test may be appropriate for individuals who believe they are experiencing cognitive decline or if an individual's loved one recognizes potential signs of mild cognitive impairment, such as memory loss, as well as those with family history of Alzheimer's disease.

