Quest Diagnostics upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird

October 23, 2024 — 04:50 am EDT

Baird upgraded Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $182, up from $157. The firm likes the lab setup in 2025 and says “there’s no reason to hold back on one simply because the other is cheaper.” The lab sector trend is good and Quest has a host of catalysts to drive accelerating growth in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Baird says that with eight acquisitions closing in 2024, the company’s acquisition momentum carries into 2025.

Stocks mentioned

DGX

