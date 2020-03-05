Quest Diagnostics To Launch Coronavirus Test

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) said Thursday it will launch a coronavirus test service, to aid the presumptive detection of nucleic acid in respiratory specimens of patients meeting CDC's clinical criteria for COVID-19 testing.

The U.S.-based lab operator said it would be in position to receive specimens for testing, and begin to provide testing on Monday.

The company will provide access to the test service for patients in the United States. The test is a molecular based assay which detects viral RNA in respiratory specimens.

The new test service will be provided as a laboratory developed test, pending review by the FDA under emergency use authorization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.