Quest Diagnostics To Acquire Select Assets Of PathAI Diagnostics - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) and PathAI, a global provider of artificial intelligence-powered technology for pathology, announced collaboration to accelerate the adoption of digital and AI pathology innovations to improve efficiency in diagnosing cancer and other diseases. Quest will acquire select assets of PathAI Diagnostics, the business of PathAI that provides anatomic and digital pathology laboratory services.

Also, Quest will license PathAI's AISight digital pathology image management system to support its pathology laboratories and customer sites in the United States. Quest will be a preferred provider for PathAI's biopharmaceutical clinical laboratory services.

