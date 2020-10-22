DGX

Quest Diagnostics third-quarter profit more than doubles

Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Quest Diagnostics Inc reported a 164% rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, as demand for tests offered by the clinical lab operator recovered on easing of COVID-19 related restrictions.

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics rose to $568 million, or $4.14 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $215 million, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier.

