Quest Diagnostics raises forecast as Q3 profit more than doubles

Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Quest Diagnostics Inc, one of the big providers of COVID-19 tests in the U.S., on Thursday raised its full-year profit forecast after third-quarter earnings more than doubled on higher demand for tests offered by the clinical lab operator.

The company now expects 2020 adjusted earnings per share between $9 and $10, up from $7.50 to $9 forecast earlier.

In September, the company raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast citing a faster-than-anticipated recovery of testing volumes in its base business, which does not include its COVID-19 testing.

Quest had said it saw an uptick in testing volumes in the United States starting in June as state and local governments gradually began lifting coronavirus-induced restrictions.

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics rose to $568 million, or $4.14 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $215 million, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.79 billion from $1.96 billion a year ago.

(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

