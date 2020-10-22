Quest Diagnostics raises forecast as Q3 profit more than doubles

Updates with forecast, revenue

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N, one of the big providers of COVID-19 tests in the U.S., on Thursday raised its full-year profit forecast after third-quarter earnings more than doubled on higher demand for tests offered by the clinical lab operator.

The company now expects 2020 adjusted earnings per share between $9 and $10, up from $7.50 to $9 forecast earlier.

In September, the company raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast citing a faster-than-anticipated recovery of testing volumes in its base business, which does not include its COVID-19 testing.

Quest had said it saw an uptick in testing volumes in the United States starting in June as state and local governments gradually began lifting coronavirus-induced restrictions.

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics rose to $568 million, or $4.14 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $215 million, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.79 billion from $1.96 billion a year ago.

