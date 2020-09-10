Quest Diagnostics raises 2020 profit, revenue forecast

US Markets
Quest Diagnostics on Thursday raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast, benefiting from growing demand for its COVID-19 testing services.

The company said it now expects 2020 profit to be between $7.50 and $9 per share, up from $6.60 to $8.60 per share forecast earlier.

Annual revenue is expected to be between $8.4 billion and $8.8 billion, up from $8 billion to $8.6 billion, it said.

