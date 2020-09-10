Quest Diagnostics raises 2020 profit, revenue forecast

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics DGX.N on Thursday raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast, benefiting from growing demand for its COVID-19 testing services.

The company said it now expects 2020 profit to be between $7.50 and $9 per share, up from $6.60 to $8.60 per share forecast earlier.

Annual revenue is expected to be between $8.4 billion and $8.8 billion, up from $8 billion to $8.6 billion, it said.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.