US Markets
DGX

Quest Diagnostics quarterly profit surges 374%

Contributor
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published

Medical device maker Quest Diagnostics Inc posted a 373.7% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by a faster-than-expected recovery of its non-COVID-19-related businesses.

April 22 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N posted a 373.7% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by a faster-than-expected recovery of its non-COVID-19-related businesses.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $469 million, or $3.46 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $99 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $2.72 billion from $1.82 billion.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DGX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular