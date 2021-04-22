Quest Diagnostics quarterly profit surges 374%

April 22 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N posted a 373.7% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by a faster-than-expected recovery of its non-COVID-19-related businesses.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $469 million, or $3.46 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $99 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $2.72 billion from $1.82 billion.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

