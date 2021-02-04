Quest Diagnostics Q4 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on February 4, 2021, to discuss Q4 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor

To listen to the call, dial 888-455-0391 (US) or 773-756-0467 (International), Passcode: "7895081."

For a replay call, dial 866-461-2735 (US) or 203-369-1352 (International).

