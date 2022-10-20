Quest Diagnostics Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $256 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $505 million, or $4.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $279 million or $2.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.1% to $2.49 billion from $2.77 billion last year.

Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $256 Mln. vs. $505 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.17 vs. $4.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.19 -Revenue (Q3): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.75 - $9.95

