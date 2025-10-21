Quest Diagnostics Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $245 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $226 million, or $1.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $296 million or $2.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $2.816 billion from $2.488 billion last year.

Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.76 - $9.84 Full year revenue guidance: $10.96 - $11.00 Bln

