Markets
DGX

Quest Diagnostics Q3 Income Climbs

October 21, 2025 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $245 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $226 million, or $1.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $296 million or $2.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $2.816 billion from $2.488 billion last year.

Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $245 Mln. vs. $226 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.16 vs. $1.99 last year. -Revenue: $2.816 Bln vs. $2.488 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.76 - $9.84 Full year revenue guidance: $10.96 - $11.00 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.