Quest Diagnostics Q3 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on October 22, 2019, to discuss Q3 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor

To listen to the call, dial 888-455-0391 (US) or 773-756-0467 (International) with passcode: "Investor."

For a replay call, dial 888-566-0408 (US) or 402-998-0597 (International).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.