Quest Diagnostics Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $235 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $234 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $263 million or $2.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $2.34 billion from $2.45 billion last year.

Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $235 Mln. vs. $234 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.05 vs. $1.96 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.27 -Revenue (Q2): $2.34 Bln vs. $2.45 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 - $8.90 Full year revenue guidance: $9.12 - $9.22 Bln

