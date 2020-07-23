Markets
DGX

Quest Diagnostics Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $185 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $226 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $193 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $1.83 billion from $1.95 billion last year.

Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $193 Mln. vs. $237 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q2): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.60 - $8.60 Full year revenue guidance: $8.0 - $8.6 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DGX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular