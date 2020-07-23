Quest Diagnostics Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $185 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $226 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $193 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $1.83 billion from $1.95 billion last year.

Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $193 Mln. vs. $237 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q2): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.60 - $8.60 Full year revenue guidance: $8.0 - $8.6 Bln

