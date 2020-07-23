Quest Diagnostics Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on July 23, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor

To listen to the call, dial 888-455-0391 (US) or 773-756-0467 (International), Passcode: "7895081."

For a replay call, dial 888-566-0435 (US) or 402-998-0605 (International).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.