Quest Diagnostics Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on April 22, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor

To participate in the call, dial 888-455-0391 (US/Canada) or 773-756-0467 (International) using the passcode: "Investor."

A replay of the call by dialing 800-839-1170 (US/Canada) or 402-998-0559 (International)

