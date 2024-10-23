Quest Diagnostics price target raised to $185 from $165 at Citi

Citi analyst Patrick Donnelly raised the firm’s price target on Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to $185 from $165 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. Integrating LifeLabs was the primary driver of the updated guidance along with continued elevated utilization trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm remains constructive on Quest citing its defensive nature around an election cycle and safer out year estimates.
