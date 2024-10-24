News & Insights

Quest Diagnostics price target raised to $175 from $163 at Argus

October 24, 2024 — 10:20 am EDT

Argus raised the firm’s price target on Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to $175 from $163 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported strong Q3 results, reflecting higher healthcare utilization, acquisitions and solid execution, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company is driving growth from acquisitions and from its organic business and is on track to complete eight acquisitions in 2024.

