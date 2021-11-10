Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Quest Diagnostics's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Quest Diagnostics had US$4.01b of debt in September 2021, down from US$4.54b, one year before. However, it does have US$987.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$3.02b.

A Look At Quest Diagnostics' Liabilities

NYSE:DGX Debt to Equity History November 10th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Quest Diagnostics had liabilities of US$1.76b due within a year, and liabilities of US$5.30b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$987.0m as well as receivables valued at US$1.47b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$4.60b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Quest Diagnostics is worth a massive US$17.4b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Quest Diagnostics has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.96. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 17.9 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Quest Diagnostics has boosted its EBIT by 73%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Quest Diagnostics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Quest Diagnostics recorded free cash flow worth 74% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Happily, Quest Diagnostics's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! It's also worth noting that Quest Diagnostics is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that Quest Diagnostics is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So we're not worried about the use of a little leverage on the balance sheet. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Quest Diagnostics has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

