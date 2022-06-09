Quest Diagnostics Names Sam Samad As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Thursday said it has appointed Sam Samad as new Chief Financial Officer.

Samad succeeds Mark Guinan, who in February had announced his decision to to retire from the position after eight and a half years in the role.

Guinan will remain at Quest through the report of second quarter financial results for smooth tranisition. Samad will join Quest Diagnostics on July 11, 2022.

Samad joins Quest Diagnostics from Illumina, Inc., where he has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2017. Before joining Illumina, Samad held several senior leadership positions at Cardinal Health, including SVP and Corporate Treasurer.

Jim Davis, Quest Diagnostics CEO-elect, said, "Sam Samad is an excellent addition to the Quest senior leadership team, bringing extensive financial, operations and industry experience through his role as CFO of Illumina and time in senior positions at other major healthcare companies. I look forward to partnering with Sam closely as our team executes on our two-point business strategy to accelerate growth and drive operational excellence."

