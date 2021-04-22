Markets
DGX

Quest Diagnostics Lifts HY Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) said that it raised its earnings per share outlook for the first half of 2021 to range of $7.51 - $8.01 from the prior estimation of $5.07 - $6.07 per share.

The company now expects adjusted earnings per share for the first half of 2021 to be in the range of $6.30 - $6.80 compared to the prior estimation of $5.90 - $6.90.

The company increased its net revenues outlook for the first half of 2021 to a range of $5.00 billion - $5.20 billion from the previous outlook of $4.85 billion - $5.15 billion.

The company expects to launch an accelerated share repurchase in the amount of approximately $1.5 billion in the coming days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DGX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular