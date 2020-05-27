Quest Diagnostics launches workforce testing for coronavirus

May 27 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N on Wednesday launched services to support large-scale testing for the new coronavirus, as companies look to bring employees back to offices safely.

The company said it was scaling up its COVID-19 lab operations to accommodate expected demand.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

