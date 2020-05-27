US Markets
Quest Diagnostics launches coronavirus testing for employees returning to work

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 27 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N on Wednesday launched services to support large-scale testing for the new coronavirus as companies look to bring employees back to offices safely.

The company in April started testing blood samples to detect antibodies - proteins produced in response to infection - against COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The diagnostic company said the "return to work services" provide employers access to its COVID-19 antibody testing as well as molecular testing, which typically uses nasal swab samples to detect the virus.

The company said it was scaling up its COVID-19 lab operations to accommodate expected demand and expects to have capacity for about 150,000 molecular diagnostic tests a day by the end of June, nearly double its current testing rate.

The company also said it has the capacity to perform about 200,000 antibody tests a day.

