Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.66 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Quest Diagnostics' shares on or after the 3rd of October, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 19th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.66 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.64 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Quest Diagnostics has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $122.31. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Quest Diagnostics has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Quest Diagnostics generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 20% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends. NYSE:DGX Historic Dividend September 28th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Quest Diagnostics has grown its earnings rapidly, up 23% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Quest Diagnostics looks like a promising growth company.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Quest Diagnostics has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Quest Diagnostics? We love that Quest Diagnostics is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Quest Diagnostics and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

