Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 05, 2020

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DGX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $112.7, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DGX was $112.7, representing a -14.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $131.81 and a 54.34% increase over the 52 week low of $73.02.

DGX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). DGX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.51. Zacks Investment Research reports DGX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 30.3%, compared to an industry average of -4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DGX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DGX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DGX as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)
  • Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEF with an increase of 12.28% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of DGX at 3.27%.

