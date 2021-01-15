Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 19, 2021

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DGX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DGX was $124.97, representing a -5.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $131.81 and a 71.14% increase over the 52 week low of $73.02.

DGX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). DGX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.09. Zacks Investment Research reports DGX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 66.9%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DGX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to DGX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DGX as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX (FXH)

Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (ESNG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXH with an increase of 18.78% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of DGX at 2.83%.

